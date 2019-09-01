Sunday No Huddle (9/1/19)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Craig Choate and Robert Rosenthal break down the first Illini win of the season in the Sunday No Huddle

Craig:

“Coming off a 42-3 win, you did what you needed to do in a game like this.”

ROBERT ROSENTHAL:

“Absolutely. If we just look at the last three years, all three years you open with a MAC team that has a coach in it’s first year. Two years ago against Ball State, they had to block a field goal to prevent overtime. Last year against Kent State you trailed 17-3 at halftime. This year, another MAC team, another first year head coach and you dominated.”

Craig:

“Nearly all the transfers that we thought would contribute, contributed in big ways.”

ROSENTHAL:

“Across the board. From the sit out transfer like Milo Eifler, who sat out last year after transferring from Washington, and had a great game at outside linebacker. Quarterback, obviously, in Brandon Peters. The two wide receivers from USC, the defensive end from USC, like every single transfer.”

Craig:

“Now you get a Power 5, Group of 6 team on the road. Illinois has struggled with this non-conference road game in the past.”

ROENTHAL:

“Yes. The trip to Washington did not go well. The trip to North Carolina did not go well. The trip to South Florida did not go well. Finally they have another one of these non-conference bigger games on the road, what can you do? Against a UConn team that was really bad last year. Struggled with tiny opponent on Thursday night so this has to be that moment where you say ‘Yes, we are improved and we can not only dominate a MAC team at home but we can dominate a bad team on the road’.”