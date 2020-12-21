Sunday No Huddle: 12/20/20

(WCIA) — In our final Sunday No Huddle segment of the year, it’s interesting that game isn’t talked about much. Marlee Wierda and Robert Rosenthal dive into the new hire, as Bret Bielema takes over as the head coach of the Illinois Football program. Robert was the only local media member covering the Illinois-Penn State game on Saturday night, and had a chance to speak with Bielema one-on-one.

That interview here: https://illiniboard.com/story/2020/12/19/bret-bielema-interview

They also chat (briefly) about the game, and what the future of the program looks like.