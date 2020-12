CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois football coach Lovie Smith was fired on Sunday morning after five seasons. Smith finishes his tenure with the Illini with a 17-39 record, just 10-33 in the Big Ten.

“Lovie Smith led the Illinois football program with unquestioned integrity during his nearly five years of service,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “I have tremendous respect for Coach Smith and will always be grateful to him for providing a steady, experienced hand at a time when our program required stability. His unshakeable leadership, never more needed than during this pandemic, will be forever remembered.