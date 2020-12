CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois Women's basketball won their second game of the season with a 53-50 win over Omaha on Sunday. The Illini had three players score in double-figures including Kennedi Myles, Eva Rubin, and Jada Peebles.

Peebles led with 15 points, while Myles earned her second-straight double-double with 13 points, and 14 rebounds.