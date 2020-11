(WCIA) -- Da'Monte Williams doesn't usually say much to the media, but the way the Illinois guard is playing on the court speaks volumes about how he's embracing a leadership role on the team.

"I've just been trying to talk even more, whether it's calling out their play or a ball screen, or whatever it is," says Willaims. "Just being more vocal, just playing with more and more confidence. Everyday I come in and put up shots."