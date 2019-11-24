Sunday No Huddle (11-24-19)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WCIA) — Illinois football snaps a season high four game winning streak, losing at Iowa 19-10. WCIA 3 Sports Director Bret Beherns and Jeremy Werner from Illini Inquirer break down what went wrong, the positive takeaways from competing with the Hawkeyes in the second half and look ahead to next week’s regular season finale against Northwestern.

JEREMY WERNER:

“They turned it over. That was the biggest difference is that they didn’t win the turnover battle. Iowa does take very good care of the ball, they’re still one of the best in the country at doing that. Illinois is still one of the best in the country at takeaways and the Illinois offense for its part, has taken care of the ball really, really well. Only three turnovers the previous four games, then they have three in one game. A couple of bad throws by Brandon Peters and a fumble all prove very costly.”

BRET BEHERNS:

“I know the players don’t want to talk about a moral victory, they wanted to win the game, but to me it shows just how far this program has come. This time last year it was 63-0, you competed with the 17th-ranked team in the country.”

JEREMY WERNER:

“It’s showing that yes, these little things, these coaching decisions, these little plays in the game, that’s the difference. It’s not the trenches, they beat Iowa in the trenches. Offensively they ran for more yards than any team so far on Iowa’s schedule other than Wisconsin, who ran for 300. Illinois’ offensive line was better than Iowa’s, I thought Illinois’ defensive line was just as good as Iowa’s for the most part so that’s encouraging for the future that you can win battles like that against Iowa, against Michigan State, against Wisconsin.”

BRET BEHERNS:

“With Brandon Peters out, did not return to the game, can they win a game next week if he does not play?”

JEREMY WERNER:

“It’s going to be difficult. I know Northwestern is having a terrible season but at the same time, that’s a Northwestern game. For Pat Fitzgerald and them, this is their Super Bowl this year. They went from first to worst in the Big Ten West but now they have an opportunity to knock off Illinois and send them to a worse bowl game so you know that they’ll be up for this one. But they’re going to have to get back to playing takeaway ball cause Northwestern’s offense isn’t very good but I still like Illinois but I do think it’s going to be more competitive than most fans think.”