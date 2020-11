CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois head coach put it quite simply, saying he just wants to see "better play." Too many mistakes ended up costing them the game, falling 31-24 against Purdue on Saturday.

The Boilermakers took advantages when the Illini struggled to defend the pass game--Purdue threw for 376 yards. Despite the Illini having all of their defensive starters on Sunday, a slow start allowed Purdue to jump to an early 14-0 lead.