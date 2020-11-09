Sunday No Huddle (11/08/20)

(WCIA) — Sunday No Huddle is back, and WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda is joined by analyst Robert Rosenthal from Illiniboard.com to break down the 41-14 loss against Minnesota. The 2020 squad was expected to be the best in Lovie Smith’s tenure so far, but after a disappointing defensive performance, and an offense that couldn’t make plays, it seems like the team is going backwards. With Rutgers on deck for next week, Robert says this one is a “must win” for Lovie Smith and the program who start the season 0-3.