Sunday No Huddle (11/08/20)

(WCIA) -- Illinois running back Mike Epstein broke 100 rushing yards against Minnesota on Saturday, making it the fourth time in his career that he's reached that Mark. His 63-yard run in the second quarter is the longest play of the season for the Illini, and he accounted for me than half of Illinois' 181 rushing yards.

Even though the junior made it a day for the record books, his performance was overshadowed by a 41-14 loss to Minnesota.