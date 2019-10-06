Sunday No Huddle (10/6/19)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCIA) — The Illini were unable to get anything going offensively in Minnesota, Marlee Wierda and Jeremy Werner break it down in the Sunday No Huddle.

MARLEE:

“Welcome back to another Sunday No Huddle, I’m Marlee Wierda joined by Jeremy Werner from the Illini Inquirer, and the Illini really with a shot to turn it around here in Minnesota, and they just couldn’t get the job done. Brandon Peters went out during the first half, Matt Robinson had to step in, how would you evaluate his performance today?”

JEREMY:

“I thought Matt Robinson looked like a back up quarterback who hadn’t played that much, and he’s got a limited arm, which we’ve seen, but he does add a little bit, but he does add a little bit in the run game. Offense is a huge issue right now, and with Matt Robinson possibly leading next week if Brandon Peters can’t get back, that’s a scary proposition against Michigan and Wisconsin.”

MARLEE:

“From what you saw against Minnesota, do they look like a team that will be able to stand their ground against those teams?”

JEREMY:

“No. I mean this looks like, the last couple weeks they lost close games, but Eastern Michigan is not a good team. You gotta wonder what Josh Whitman is thinking right now, cause he’s got a defensive coach, whose defense can’t get stops, who can’t hold teams under 40 points. This is a very tenuous spot for Illinois Football and the future of Lovie Smith. They should be further along right now, and they’re aren’t many opportunities right now. And now this team is gonna have to fight to get to five, and let alone four. Purdue is weak, Northwestern is weak, but a team that played like they did against Minnesota is not going to have a chance.”

MARLEE:

“Well we will see if the Illini are able to reel it in next week.”