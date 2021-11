(WCIA) — After a big win on the road against Penn State, did Illinois kill all momentum with a loss to Rutgers? Robert Rosenthal from Illiniboard.com is answering that question and more on the Sunday No Huddle. He joins WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda in studio to break down Illinois’ 20-14 loss to the Scarlet Knights, and where the program can go after several deja-vu moments, and close games this season.