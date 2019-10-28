Sunday No Huddle (10/27/19)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WCIA) — There’s new life in the Illini football program. Bret Beherns and Jeremy breakdown the suddenly surging Illini’s win over Purdue in the Sunday No Huddle.

BRET BEHERNS:

“It’s Sunday No Huddle with Jeremy Werner and I guess this goes to show in sports, Jeremy, you never give up on a team. Back to 4-4 at .500 and they’re breaking all kinds of records here that were set in 2007/2011, and they have a fighting chance to get to a bowl game.”

JEREMY WERNER:

“When you start updating all those stats that’s a good sign and it’s what we were promised with Lovie Smith. It’s what Josh Whitman wanted to see and it’s what fans want to see but kudos to Lovie. For all the deserved criticism he got for their bad start, he’s turned things around and I think his even keeled leadership, he didn’t get too low when everyone else was deservedly so, and the team kept believing because he kept believing in them. The huge win against Wisconsin, we talked about it before the game, they followed it up. They legitimized that and right now, this looks like a bowl team and it looks like they’re going to go in as a double-digit favorite, maybe a 20-point something favorite against Rutgers next week with a real chance to make a bowl game when two weeks ago, none of us thought that was going to happen.”

BRET BEHERNS:

“The defense has really stepped up and you’ve got to give them credit.”

JEREMY WERNER:

“Yeah they’ve stopped two very different teams, right? I think Wisconsin showed they can be tough, they can stop the run finally. That pro style type of team that they’ll probably see with Michigan State and Iowa. But you also beat a team with an aerial attack. Now I think this weather, this terrible wet weather really helped Illinois, a running team, they played conservative. I thought that was smart by Rod Smith but they pounded it and they did really well shutting down Jack Plummer and forcing turnovers. That’s Lovie ball, that’s an identity and we’re starting to see it form at long last.”

BRET BEHERNS:

“All right we’ll see if they can keep it going and by all accounts they should win next week against a very bad Rutgers team.”