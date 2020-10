(WCIA) -- The Illinois offense didn't score a single point against the Badgers on Friday. Even with 8 returning starters on the offense, and several new weapons, second-year quarterback Brandon Peters completed just 8 of 19 passes.

While Peters led the rushing attack with 75 yards, last year's leading receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe had just three receptions. Returning tight end Daniel Barker caught one pass. The offense also struggled to keep the ball, their time of possession was 16:38, compared to Wisconsin who had the ball for nearly 45 minutes.