Sunday No Huddle (10/20/19)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Following the biggest upset in Illinois football history, Craig Choate chatted with an ecstatic Robert Rosenthal about the win and what it means moving forward in the Sunday No Huddle.

Craig:

“Just to clarify, you are a fan first. We bring you on to analyze the games but you’re a fan first. How are you feeling today?”

ROBERT ROSENTHAL:

“I’ve been doing by website since 2009 and that was easily the biggest moment since then. You don’t get bigger than making a statement on the national stage. Gosh, I didn’t know whether to run around the field or I didn’t know exactly how to behave but it’s just an amazing thing for these players to pull that off.”

Craig:

“Where do things go from here? Lovie’s seat has cooled off, at least for the rest of this year and next year, he’s not on the hot seat per say anymore. But what does this do for the rest of the season this year?”

ROSENTHAL:

“I think what this mostly does is it erases the Eastern Michigan loss. You lost a game you absolutely should have won, now you wont a game you absolutely should have lost. You look before the season you were probably expecting to be 3-4 right now, you’re 3-4 right now. Then there are three games on the schedule, Purdue, Rutgers, and Northwestern that are all likely winnable. So now the opportunity is right there. You have these three games that are winnable, you just knocked off Wisconsin so it’s all the more winnable and it’s time to take advantage of it.”