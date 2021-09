(WCIA) — WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns and Robert Rosenthal from Illiniboard.com are taking the Sunday No Huddle on-location, discussing Illinois’ loss to UTSA immediately after the game at Memorial Stadium. They break down the end of the ‘honeymoon’ for Bret Bielema, where it went wrong for the Illini, and Illinois’ history of losing games in September.