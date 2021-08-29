Sunday No Huddle (08-29-21)

(WCIA) — WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda and analyst Robert Rosenthal from Illiniboard.com are breaking down Illinois’ Big Ten win over Nebraska, and how the Illini set the tone for the rest of the season. They chat Art Sitkowski stepping in for Brandon Peters, depth at the linebacker room is Calvin Hart Jr. is out for extended time, plus the surprise contributors on the Illini offense. Watch their full 15-minute conversation on the Sunday No Huddle.