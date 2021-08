(WCIA) — On the first Sunday No Huddle of the 2021 season, WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda welcomes in Robert Rosenthal from Illiniboard.com to preview Illinois’ first game of the year under new head coach Bret Bielema. They break down potential starters, players to watch, and the long-anticipated mystery as to what Bielema’s team will look like on August 28th. Watch their full conversation above.