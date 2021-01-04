Sunday Fast Break (01/03/21)

(WCIA) — WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda welcomes in former Illini guard Trent Meacham to the studio to debut ‘Sunday Fast Break’, our new segment dedicated to breaking down the Illinois Basketball this season. Marlee and Trent kick-off the New Year by wrapping up Illinois’ first win of 2021. The 66-58 win against Purdue was Illinois’ third-straight conference win, and they break down Ayo Dosunmu’s ‘slow night’, Andre Curbelo’s off-the-bench production, and more. Watch the full video above, or listen to the podcast below.