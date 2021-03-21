Sunday Fast Break (03/21/21)

(WCIA) — It’s the final Sunday Fast Break of the season, after the Illini get knocked out of the NCAA Tournament following a 71-58 loss to Loyola. Marlee Wierda and former Illini Trent Meacham break down the loss, and the season as a whole. They delve into Ayo Dosunmu’s career, and where he’s headed at the NBA level, including what Kofi Cockburn might decide in regards to his pro career. With one season in the books, and other on the horizon, they also chat about the future of the program and where it’s headed under head coach Brad Underwood.