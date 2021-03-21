Sunday Fast Break (03/21/21)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) — Don't call Loyola a Cinderella anymore. The eighth-seeded Ramblers knocked off No. 1 seed Illinois 71-58 in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Illini (24-7) never led, trailing by as many as 14 points in the first half. A second half run never materialized as Illinois never got closer than six in the final 20 minutes.

Kofi Cockburn scored a game high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds but the only other Illini in double figures was Adam Miller with 10 points. Ayo Dosunmu had nine points but also had six turnovers. Trent Frazier had an off day, going 1-for-10 from the field.