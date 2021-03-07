Sunday Fast Break (03/07/21)

(WCIA) — Should Illinois win a share of the Big Ten title? The debate continues on the Sunday Fast Break, after Michigan ends the regular season with 14 wins, while Illinois reaches a new program-high 16 conference wins. WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda and former Illini Trent Meacham break down the end of the regular season for Illinois, including two top-10 wins against Ohio State and Michigan. They also look ahead to the Big Ten tournament, and Illinois’ shot at a tournament title and beyond.

Watch their conversation in the video above, or listen to the podcast here: