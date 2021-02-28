Sunday Fast Break (02/28/21)

(WCIA) — Marlee Wierda and Trent Mecham are breaking down three games in one week, following a busy stretch for Illinois basketball. They discus the Illini loss to Michigan State, plus how the team was able to bounce back and beat both Wisconsin and Nebraska after losing their star player Ayo Dosunmu. Hint, hint–it turned into a big week for Andre Curbelo. They also preview the tough week ahead, as Illinois gets ready to take on their toughest opponents in the final two regular season games.

Listen to the podcast here, or watch the video above.