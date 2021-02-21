(WCIA) — Illinois Basketball is starting to look the part of a Top-5 team. After a close win against Northwestern earlier in the week, the Illini hit the road and dominated Minnesota 94-63. Marlee Wierda and Trent Meacham break down Ayo Dosunmu’s triple-double, his role as a closer/leader, and the defensive performance against the Gophers. Plus, the Illini are finally starting to take shape as a Final Four team–they break down what the road ahead looks like as the Illini look towards a Big Ten title.
Sunday Fast Break (02/21/21)
Marlee Wierda and Trent Mecham break down a dominant Illinois win over Minnesota
