Sunday Fast Break (02/21/21)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCIA) -- Ayo Dosunmu's triple-double had quite the supporting cast. The Illini guard had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, with three other Illini scoring in double-figures. With the team firing on all cylinders, a balanced offense gave them 94-63 victory to a Minnesota team that was previously 13-1 at home.

"I believe in everybody on our team, so when they're making shots and on their game, it makes the opposing team hard to just focus on me or Kofi and that's what makes our team dangerous," says Dosunmu.