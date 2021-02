(WCIA) — On the Sunday Fast Break Marlee Wierda and Trent Meacham talk Ayo Dosunmu’s dazzling performance in Lincoln, plus some of his best moments from the game. They also break down the Dosunmu-Kofi Cockburn duo, but also where the Illini can improve especially when playing against physical teams. They also share their thoughts on a potential Michigan-Illinois matchup, which is still up in the air for the program.

