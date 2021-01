(WCIA) -- High school sports are right around the corner. Fall, Spring, and Summer sports can start contact days as early as January 25th, while winter sports have already been approved to start practicing.

High risk sports will need at least 12 days of practice before thy can compete, low risk sports only need seven. Games are expected to take place within a few weeks, pending a schedule from the IHSA. Athletic directors have been working diligently to prepare for the quick start.