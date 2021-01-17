Sunday Fast Break (01/17/21)

(WCIA) — Illinois Basketball hasn’t beaten a ranked team since early-December, and after suffered two straight upsets in Big Ten play, it begs the question — ‘are the Illini really all that?’ Marlee Wierda welcomes in analyst and former Illini Trent Meacham to the studio to break down the 87-81 loss to Ohio State. Between a lackluster performance from Illinois’ veterans, and domination from Buckeye’s forward EJ Liddell, they discuss it all on the Sunday Fast Break.
Listen here: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Sunday-Fast-Break-Identity-Crisis-ep3uui