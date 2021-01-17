Sunday Fast Break (01/17/21)

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois Basketball is looking to get it's identity back. After disappointing back-to-back losses, Brad Underwood met with his team first thing on Sunday morning to hash out the issues. After their 87-81 loss to Ohio State, Underwood didn't shy away from expressing his frustration, attributing their performance to a lack of toughness.

The Buckeyes took 7 three pointers in the second half, Illinois also allowing them to shoot 53% from the field. Underwood says that was out of character, especially for the Illini, who still rank among the top teams in the league in defensive categories. Inconsistency has seemed to be the biggest issue plaguing their team, as they haven't been able to string together two halves of good basketball.