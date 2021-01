CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois was never able to separate against Maryland, their largest lead was only seven points. They ended the second half with a 4-minute stretch without a bucket, which was one of the many reasons costing them the win. Maryland pulled off another upset, defeating Illinois 66-63 for their first loss at the State Farm Center this season.

The Terrapins were able to hang around all game, and their success revolved around the three ball — they were 40 percent from behind the arc, with the last one being the most important — a three from Hakim Hart that gave Maryland the lead which they never gave back.