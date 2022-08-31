SULLIVAN (WCIA) — There is a different energy and feel around Sullivan-Okaw Valley football practice this week and deservedly so. The Redskins won their first game on the gridiron since 2016, a 32-game losing streak that spanned four-plus seasons.

SOV didn’t just win either, it did it in come from behind fashion, using a fourth quarter rally to take down Newton 33-27. In last season’s match-up between the two schools, Newton won 50-6. Getting into the win column is a landmark moment for second-year head coach John Bertetto and his players, who will remember the victory for a long time.

“None of these guys have experienced a varsity win and it was great to see it because they deserve it a lot,” Bertetto said. “They’ve done everything we’ve asked since last season. Now they know that they can win and I’m excited to see where we go the rest of the season.”



“It was a great moment, I mean, I shed a little bit of tears with a few of my teammates and I mean, first win of a high school career on a varsity team, it felt great,” SOV senior cornerback Truy McRill said.

Sullivan-Okaw Valley looks to make it two wins in-a-row Friday night traveling to Nokomis, a team that beat them 54-0 last year.