Sturdy wins Athlete of the Week

NIANTIC (WCIA) — Sangamon Valley senior basketball player Ashlyn Sturdy is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Tri-City/Sangamon Valley standout scored her 2,000th career point on Tuesday night, leading TCSV to a 24-5 record this season so far. Sturdy is averaging 20 points, five assists, five rebounds and four steals per game.

“I was not expecting that at all this season, and was able to do it which was really cool,” Sturdy said about going over the 2,000-point mark. “But I mean, I obviously couldn’t do it without my teammates because you have to get the ball somehow to be able to score.”

Sturdy is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away in June. One boy and one girl from our pool of 40 weekly winners will take home the award. To nominate the next WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week, click here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//