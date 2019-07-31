Student Patio Deck coming to Illini football games

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A new space for Illinois students to watch the football team play will be available this fall. The school announced the ‘Student Patio Deck’ on Wednesday, a unique addition to Memorial Stadium.

The area will only be available to Illinois students, it’s expected to include concessions, outdoor couches, tables, chairs and TVs showing games from across the country. It will be located adjacent to the current Illinois student seating and was made available after the addition of Smith Football Center. The wall separating the North End Zone concourse and the patio has been removed, allowing for direct access from student seating, no additional ticket is needed for entry.