Strong push from coaching staff brings Owen Carney back to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Owen Carney may have set a record for the shortest amount of time in the transfer portal. The Illini defensive end announced he was leaving in December, and came back just two weeks later.

“I felt like this place truly is the best option for me and I should finish what I started,” says Carney.

Carney had interest from several Power Five programs including Florida State, Penn State, and Wake Forest, but Illinois made the biggest push to keep its All-Big Ten defensive lineman. Carney said he spent an hour on the phone each day with new head coach Bret Bielema and running backs coach Cory Patterson.

On the phone calls, “It wasn’t no giggles and laughs,” said Carney. “No smooching, it was some business.”

“I just kept building a relationship with him,” said Bielema. “I watched his film, and realized that he could get a lot better, and that’s when I really told him if you want to be good, let me help you.”

Those calls were worthwhile for Bielema, who now inherits a veteran defensive line. Along with Carney, seniors Jamal Woods and Isaiah Gay are also coming back for a fifth year. The three have never had a winning season, but Carney already feels like this year will be different.

“I don’t think we’re going to be the same Illinois,” said Carney. “I think we’re going to be a better version. And I think the turnaround is going to be better than the rest of the world believes and thinks.”

The Florida-native is putting his trust in the new coaching staff to help him reach untapped potential. Carney led the team with five sacks last season–ranking third in the Big Ten. He has plans to end his career on a better note than that, with his sights set on a future in the NFL.

“I feels good to know some work has been done, but I haven’t even reached my peak yet.”