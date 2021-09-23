Stricker set to lead Team USA in Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WCIA) — The Ryder Cup returns Friday after being postponed in 2020 for COVID, and Illinois alum Steve Stricker is set to lead Team USA.

Stricker, a Wisconsin native, has the unique opportunity to lead the US in his home state.

“You just look back at all the things that have taken place throughout my career and this was not on my radar for sure,” says Stricker. “I’m extremely happy to be a part of it and we look forward to it for sure.”

The first groups in the Ryder Cup tee off at 8 a.m. Friday.