MAHOMET (WCIA) — Mahomet-Seymour football is in the midst of a record stretch with back-to-back 11 win seasons, something that’s never happened before in program history, and the Bulldogs have the numbers to back up their play. When practice opened on Monday, head coach Jon Adkins had 117 players in the program, the highest count in recent memory, and one of, if not the highest number out of any area team.

Numbers don’t necessarily correlate to success but it certainly gives Adkins a better chance to compete at all three levels, and it adds excitement to a team that’s had a lot to hang its hat on the past few seasons with back-to-back quarterfinal appearances. But with several key players graduated, including quarterback Wyatt Bohm (Iowa State), receiver Quenton Rogers (EIU) and leading defender Mateo Casillas (SIUE for baseball), there are a lot of holes to fill in the starting lineup this season.

“Even though we lost a lot of starters, we feel really good about the experience that we return from the standpoint of these kids played the second half of most games last year,” Adkins said.

“It’s been really motivating,” Mahomet-Seymour senior defensive back Tyler Majeres said. “Nobody wants to go out and have that one season that’s not quite as good after all those seasons that were good. We kind of want to forget last year’s team and create our own legacy.”



“We don’t want them (former players) to come back from their college and say, ‘You guys didn’t do as well as we did and hold themselves above us,'” Mahomet-Seymour senior receiver Braden Pagel said. “We want to show them that we can do what they did.”

Mahomet-Seymour opens its season visiting Morton on Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m.



