STREAK BREAKERS: Illinois ends 15-game losing streak to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WCIA) — The streak is over.

Illinois ended a 15-game losing streak to Wisconsin, beating the Badgers for the first time in a decade, 71-70 Wednesday night. Ayo Dosunmu led the way for the Illini (11-5, 3-2 B1G) scoring 18 points while playing a game high 37 minutes. The sophomore guard anchored a late 10-2 run as Trent Frazier’s 3 with 1:54 to play gave the Illini their first lead since late in the first half. Dosunmu followed it up scoring five straight points, a layup and a 3, before Illinois held off a late Wisconsin rally.

Kofi Cockburn added 15 points with Alan Griffin scoring 12 off the bench, going 4-of-5 from the field. WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda reports LIVE courtside just moments after the victory, just the third Big Ten road win in 21 tries for Brad Underwood in his Illinois tenure.

Illinois now has a quick turn, playing its third game of the week on Saturday, when Rutgers visits State Farm Center for an 11 a.m. tip.