Stoneburner wins Athlete of the Week

EFFINGHAM (WCIA) — Jacob Stoneburner is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Effingham multi-sport standout just wrapped up his senior football season, helping the Hearts to a perfect 5-0 record. Stoneburner was named a consensus All-Apollo Conference First Team selection at linebacker after leading the team with 43 tackles, averaging 8.6 per game. It’s the second straight season the McKendree football commit was named to the Apollo Conference First Team. Stoneburner also was a starter on the Hearts’ basketball team that finished the season 17-1.

“Going out to play every Friday is itself the reward I get, getting noticed comes and goes,” Stoneburner said about winning Athlete of the Week. “It’s great, but honestly winning football games is a lot better to me.”

Stoneburner is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//