STM’s Kerr commits to Tennessee

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A Tuesday phone call quite literally changed Caroline Kerr’s life. The St. Thomas More volleyball standout got an offer to play for Tennessee and the junior setter knew this was likely going to be the end of her recruitment.

“I seriously just could not be more excited and I was like shaking, honestly, thinking, ‘This might be it,'” Kerr said during a Zoom call on Friday. “Their head coach and assistant coach are both setters so I know that I’m going to get some great training and make me the best that I can be and ultimately it was everything I needed in a school and it’s so crazy that it ends up working out 100 percent completely.”

I am super excited to announce that I have verbally committed to play volleyball and further my academic studies at the University of Tennessee! I couldn’t have done this without God, my family, my grandparents, and the all the amazing people in my life. GO VOLS🧡🍊 pic.twitter.com/xiccEtXqAr — caroline kerr (@carolinerkerr) July 31, 2020

Kerr picked UT ahead of other offers from Iowa, Mississippi State, Memphis and Kansas. The 5-foot-11 setter helped lead the Sabers to the state tournament as a freshman, taking third. St. Thomas More won a regional title last year, playing up a class in 3A.