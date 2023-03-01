(WCIA) — St. Thomas more girls basketball are headed to the state tournament. The 27-6 Sabers haven’t been in the tournament since they went back to back years in 2013 and 2014 under then head coach Chris Mennig. Now, the Sabers are bringing new trophies to Champaign, hoping to bring home a win against 30-3 Christopher.

“It feels super special because we had kind of a down time for a couple years in the program and I feel like now we’re picking it back up and we’re building something truly special,” STM forward Ruari Quarnstrom said.

“I think that we’ve been working all season to find each other and I just keep saying every game it’s clicking more and more so I’m loving it. I mean we’re cooking at the right time,” STM head coach Erin Quarnstrom said.

STM plays at 11:45 tomorrow at redbird arena in Bloomington-Normal.