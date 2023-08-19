CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — St. Thomas More Sabers are looking to improve on their season from last year. After losing in the quarterfinals, with a record of 8-4 and going undefeated in their conference, the Sabers lose one starter from last year, their quarterback Matt Delorenzo.

Now, the Sabers are looking to fill that role and it’s a QB competition with running back Peace Bumba and Reid Craddock, but with one week before the first game, they’re ready to get a win week one.

“We’ve got another week and I’m looking forward to preparation, but so far we’re about where I would expect us to be,” STM football head coach Nathan Watson said. “Obviously, next week is huge, but I’m pleased with our progress so far.”

“Starting at the beginning of the season we’ve really been improving a lot,” Bumba said. “The intensity in practice has really been improving. We run 300s before every practice, which some people might not know, and we’ve been improving every time we do those and just the effort in practice has improved a lot, even from our freshman.”

The Sabers will begin their season around this time next week, with a Saturday night game at home against Blue Ridge/Deland-Weldon at 7:00 p.m.