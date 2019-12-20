Still wins Athlete of the Week

SULLIVAN (WCIA) — Avery Sullivan is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week, and the final winner of 2019. The senior forward has led the Redskins to a 6-2 record this season, and a No. 9 ranking in the 2A Class.

Sullivan is averaging 12 points, seven rebounds, and three points per game. She had a breakout performance against Champaign Central this season earning a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds.

“I think coach counts on me a lot, as the ‘big girl in the paint,'” says Still. “But all of us have a special place on the floor and we all lead in some different way.”

