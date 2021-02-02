Still waiting for update on Ellie Holzman injury

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Head coach Chris Tamas says the team is still waiting on an injury update for Ellie Holzman. The outside hitter went down in the second set against Wisconsin, and didn’t come back in. Tamas says they are still waiting for test results, and are hoping to know more by the end of the day on Tuesday.

Freshman Raina Terry stepped in for Holzman this weekend, earning two kills and four digs. Redshirt sophomore Bruna Vrankovic also split time on the pins, earning 10 kills against Wisconsin. Senior Megan Cooney led the offensive effort for the Illini, with 18 kills on Saturday for a .366 hitting percentage against the Badgers.

“We have a smaller roster now, and everyone can play, and you have to be ready to go when it’s your turn,” says Tamas. “Whether it’s someone gets injured or COVID, maybe it’s not someone’s night, not someone’s match, but someone’s got to be ready to step in and play, and I thought you saw that this weekend.”

Holzman was named the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year prior to coming to Champaign. She redshirted her freshman season after she had surgery to repair a stress fracture. The Louisiana native was coming off an 800+ day stretch without playing a game, making her Illini debut in the 2020-21 season opener against Iowa. Holzman is second on the team with 35 kills this season.