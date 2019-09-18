Steward commits to Duke

WCIA — The state’s top basketball player is heading to Duke. DJ Steward committed to play for the Blue Devils on Wednesday, following his official visit to campus. The Illini recruiting target from Whitney Young is ranked as the No. 26 overall player in the 2020 class and a 5-star prospect, according to 247Sports. Steward is a 6-foot-3 combo guard who visited the Illinois campus earlier this summer.
Now the attention turns to the second ranked player in the state, Adam Miller. The 4-star guard originally from Peoria will take his official visit to Champaign this weekend. Miller plays for Morgan Park in Chicago and is a former teammate of Ayo Dosunmu.