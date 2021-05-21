Stephen Gentry announces departure from Illini, third assistant to leave program

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The long rumored departure of Stephen Gentry was made official today–the Illini assistant coach announced on his social media that he’s leaving the program.

“Thank you Illinois for a tremendous two years,” said Gentry via his social media post. “Can’t wait to watch what the ‘every day guys’ do next. My family and I will miss the Champaign community and will always have a little Orange and Blue in our hearts.”

Gentry didn’t specify next stop, although reports say he’ll be going back to Gonzaga. Gentry spent two seasons there as the director of operations, prior to joining Underwood’s staff. That will leave Illinois with an entirely new coaching staff for the 2021-22 season, after assistants Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman left for Kentucky.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood has already filled two roles on his coaching staff–hiring former Illini Chester Frazier earlier this month. Underwood also made an internal hire, promoting Geoff Alexander to an assistant coach. He’ll be taking on an on-court coaching and recruiting role after spending the last four seasons on the support staff.