FAIRSBURY (WCIA) — Connor Steidinger is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Prairie Central wrestler is currently 18-4 individually, weighing 182 pounds.

After placing 6th in state last year, the senior is currently ranked in the top 10 in the state. Steidinger dropped a weight class from last year and says he’s conditioned harder than last year to bring home the gold.

“This year with getting 6th last year and dropping a weight class and some of the seniors being gone this year I’m hoping for first place and know it’s going to be a lot of work, but I’m ready for it,” Steidinger said.

Steidinger is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//