State tournaments in C-U? Big losses ahead if they’re not played

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It took 25 years to bring the IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament back to Champaign, but now it might not even be played.

“People in the community are so excited, we don’t want to have to wait another year,” Jayne DeLuce said, President of Visit Champaign County.

The IHSA isn’t guaranteeing a state series for any high school sports due to COVID-19. DeLuce says there will be major economic impact felt if they don’t get played.

“You don’t have any hotel reservations, and then you don’t have people who are going to restaurants, and making restaurant reservations,” she said. “In general, it’s been devastating to the tourism and hospitality industry.”

Champaign is scheduled to host three marquee events: the football, wrestling and boys’ basketball state tournaments, but the IHSA moved football to the spring, and shortened the schedules for all sports. With all three tournaments being played at the University of Illinois, it’s a scheduling nightmare with Illinois also putting together its athletic calendar.

“We’re creating ending dates that just don’t match up with our contracts,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said. “While while I’d like to see the State Farm Center full of fans, and hosting a basketball championship, we’ve got some ground to cover over the next few months.”



“We’re just trying to map out different scenarios,” DeLuce said. “And of course right along with Josh Whitman and his team in regard to the use of Illini facilities.”

DeLuce added state wrestling is the biggest high school event held in Champaign, generating $3.5 million every year. Football brings in $1.5 million when it’s hosted at Memorial Stadium every other year.

“We’re just trying to navigate what the best possible scenario is,” said DeLuce. “One for the athletes, two for the facility owners, and three for the spectators.”

Even if they can’t host a state tournament at Memorial Stadium or the State Farm Center, they’re hoping to keep them in Champaign, even if it has to be moved to other venues.