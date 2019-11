DEKALB (WCIA) — Williamsville scored 14 fourth quarter points to erase a 10-point deficit with less than five minutes to play, as the Bullets beat Byron 46-42 Friday night to win the Class 3A state championship, its first title.

Both teams combined for more than 1,100 yards of total offense, a new IHSA Class 3A state title game record.

This story will be updated.