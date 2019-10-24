Stanley wins Athlete of the Week

ARGENTA (WCIA) — Makail Stanley is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Aregenta-Oreana senior has already surpassed 1,500 rushing yards this season as a running back with the Bombers.

Last season, Stanley surpassed 1,100 receiving yards as a junior wide receiver. Stanley also leads the team in tackles as an outside linebacker, and has helped the them to a 7-1 record so far this season. In addition to football, Stanley also competes in wrestling and track, and has received a Division I track offer from Illinois State University.

“I try to make sure everyone’s focused, try to make sure everyone’s doing their best at all times, and definitely my aggressiveness and my will to win and be the best on the field really hypes up all the other guys.”

Stanley is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away in June. One boy and one girl from our pool of 40 weekly winners will take home the award. To nominate the next WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week, click here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//