Standout Illini freshman Beason goes down with knee injury

URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois freshman cornerback Marquez Beason went down with a knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. The prized recruit went up for a jump ball during 1-on-1 drills at the Campus Rec Fields, landing on his right leg before falling to the ground in pain.

“It was a typical routine play, that’s all it is,” Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. “The only way you can avoid plays like that is not practice, not play football and we have to do that so. Jump ball, just a basic play, can’t describe it anymore. He didn’t finish practice, we’ll see how it goes from there. Injuries happen, you move on, it’s just what you have to do.”

Beason is a Top 100 national prospect and the highest ranked player in this year’s freshman class. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Texas native was repping as the third cornerback for an Illini defense looking to take major steps forward this season after giving up a team record 39.4 points per game last year.