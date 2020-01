CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After two season with the Illini, Centennial grad Dominic Stampley announced on Monday that he will enter his name in the transfer portal.

Business is business ✌🏽

The Return⏳ pic.twitter.com/MGrBz2oL1R — Dominic stampley (@Quiick_6) January 20, 2020

Stampley caught 28 passes for the Illini in his two seasons, for 412 and two touchdowns.

He will be immediately eligible next season.