St. Thomas More’s McClure commits to Ohio St.

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — St. Thomas More junior volleyball standout committed to Ohio State on Thursday, picking the Buckeyes over her other two finalists of Illinois and Louisville. The 5-foot-9 outside hitter will suit up as a defensive specialist for the Buckeyes. She visited Columbus earlier this summer, then followed it up with a visit to Louisville over the weekend. She knew on the way home from Kentucky that Ohio St. was where she wanted to be.

McClure comes from a family full of athletes. Her mom, Kelly, played volleyball at Illinois in the 1990’s. Her dad also suited up for the Illini as a baseball player. Now Anna gets her turn to write her own script in the Big Ten.

“Just to be able to have the option to write my own path and kind of go my own way has been life changing for me and also just like growing up in a competitive family, I owe so much of my success to them,” McClure said. “So thank you to all my coaches and everything because I couldn’t be here without them, especially my Illini Elite coaches and obviously my teammates too.”

McClure has been a big part of the Sabers’ success the past two seasons, helping them reach the state finals as a freshman, finishing third. Last year playing up a Class in 3A, St. Thomas More won a regional before falling the sectional semifinals.