St. Thomas More volleyball back at Redbird Arena looking for second title in last five years

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The St. Thomas More volleyball team arrived at Redbird Arena in Normal on Thursday with a target on their back. That’s no different from any other time this season, the Sabers have been the favorite to win the Class 1A state title all year. Having three Division I players will certainly bring plenty of expectation, something the players say they’re more than comfortable with. Caroline Kerr (Tennessee), Anna McClure (Ohio State) and Colleen Hege (UIC) are the three leaders on a team that has won 28 straight matches and is looking to win its second state championship in the last five years.

“I think we got the senior leadership, I think we got the players, I think we’ve got the coach,” St. Thomas More setter Caroline Kerr said. “I think we have the right tools and so I think we got all the right things in our favor and I can’t be more excited for it.”

“Our coaches are amazing, they have an amazing scouting report for us and we’ve been watching the other team, doing a lot of film and so I think we’re feeling very confident going into this weekend,” St. Thomas More outside hitter Anna McClure said.



“Our team has so much potential and I know that we can do it and we just gotta keep working to get there,” St. Thomas More libero Colleen Hege said.

The Sabers (39-1) will face Freeport Aquin (38-2-1) in the Class 1A state semifinals at 9 a.m. Friday morning. Springfield Lutheran (32-5) and Southeastern (38-2) will follow in the other Final Four match, with the winners meeting for the state championship Saturday morning. In Class 2A, Pleasant Plains (33-5) faces Chicago Christian (34-6) at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Redbird Arena.