CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Five St. Thomas More athletes signed their National Letter of Intent during a ceremony on Tuesday at the high school. Mallory Monahan will play volleyball at Illinois Wesleyan, Josh Pierce will suit up for Illinois wheelchair basketball, with Dane Taylor heading to Marian University for soccer. Both Cabott Craft and Ryan Hendrickson will compete in track and field at the next level and both in the Big East Conference. Craft is heading to Butler, with Hendrickson going to Creighton.

“I would say the main was the culture within the team which just made me feel comfortable there,” Hendrickson said about his decision. “They made me feel like they really wanted me, and I think what set them apart from other schools.”