CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — St. Thomas More is the newest member of the Illinois 8-man Football Association. The Sabers move was made official on Monday.

St. Thomas More has had trouble with numbers over the past couple of seasons, with only 25 on the 2019 roster. They finished last season 1-9 in the Illini Prairie Conference.

Six other area high school are a part of the I8FA including Milford/Cissna Park, Judah Christian, Schlarman, Pawnee, and new members Decatur LSA and Blue Ridge.